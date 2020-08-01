All-In-One Key Finder Pro  2022 Edition

One software to recover lost license keys of Windows, Office & 15,000+ popular softwares

allinonekeyfinderpro-box-350
New 2022 Edition for Windows 11

Have you lost license key of Windows, Office or any other software?

If so All-In-One Key Finder Pro can help you to recover license activation keys of Windows, Office & 15,000+ other popular softwares. Free download now to check it out.

  • Total Key Recovery of 15,000+ popular softwares & Games  new
  • Powered by both “Instant Key Recovery” & “Smart Registry Scan”
  • New “Smart Registry Scan” to find keys of 8000+ softwares   new
  • Instant & 100% accurate key recovery of 7000+ softwares (full list)
  • Find product keys of all Windows PC & Server editions
  • Recover CD keys of Office, Visual Studio, SQL Server & more
  • Recover full key & email of all XenArmor softwares
  • Recover keys from Registry File, Windows Folder & External Disk
  • Recover keys from Remote Computers (256*256*256 hosts)  new
  • Command-line for automation & to run via scripts
  • Save all recovered keys to HTML,CSV,XML,JSON,SQLite file
  • Portable Unlimited Edition to run from USB (see below)
  • Supports All Windows: Works from XP to Windows 11  new
Differences between Regular and Unlimited Edition of
All-In-One Key Finder Pro

Key Parameters Personal/Enterprise Edition Unlimited Portable Edition
Number of Licenses 1-5 PCs Unlimited PCs
License Activation Needed Every Computer One Time
No Installation Needed
100% Portable Software
Forensics-Ready
Run from USB Disk
Recover All Your License Keys in 3 Simple Steps

Step 1:  Install the Software

allinonekeyfinderpro-mainpage-step1

Step 2:  Recover All Product Keys

allinonekeyfinderpro-2022-mainpage-step2

Step 3:  Save License Keys to File

allinonekeyfinderpro-2022-mainpage-step3

Instant Key Recovery of 7000+ Popular Softwares

Here are the main Microsoft product keys recovered

  • Microsoft Windows 11,10,8,7,Vista,XP, Windows Server 2022,2019,2016,2012,2008,2003
  • Microsoft Office 2021,2019,2016,2013,2010,2007,2005,XP
  • Microsoft Exchange Server
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • Internet Explorer
  • Microsoft Plus!
  • Microsoft Picture It!
  • Microsoft Communicator
  • Microsoft Visual Studio
  • Microsoft Visual SourceSafe
  • Windows Defender

Note:  For Office 2016-2022, only last 5 digits of license keys are stored

Apart from Microsoft, it also finds license keys of 7000+ popular softwares using "Instant Key Recovery" method.

Find License Keys of 15000+ Softwares

With just a click of button you can recover all the lost license keys of over 15,000 popular softwares & games using both “Instant Key Recovery” & “Smart Registry Scan”

New “Smart Registry Scan” Method

Fast & optimized registry scanner to quickly find keys from current user, other users & system registry locations

Recover Keys from Remote Computers

In one scan, find license keys from 256*256*256 (*.0.0.0/8) hosts in your local network.

Recover License Keys from External Disk

Easily recover license keys from External Disk or Registry File copied from another computer.

Key Features & Benefits for You

Recover Keys of 15,000+ Softwares

Find lost license keys of over 15,000 popular softwares & games

Instant Key Recovery Method

100% accurate & direct CD key recovery of 7000+ softwares

New ``Smart Registry Scan``

Fast optimized scanner to quickly find all keys from Windows Registry

Recover Windows Product Keys

Recover product keys of all Windows PC & Server editions

Recover Games CD Keys

Instantly find activation keys of 1000's of popular PC games

Export All Keys to File

Save all recovered keys to HTML, CSV, XML, JSON or SQLite file

RECOVER FROM REGISTRY FILE

Find serial keys directly from Registry Hive File

RECOVER FROM EXTERNAL DISK

Find keys from External Disk of another PC or laptop

RECOVER FROM REMOTE COMPUTER

Recover keys from 256*256*256 (*.0.0.0/8) hosts in one scan

COMMAND-LINE & AUTOMATION

Command-line for automation & to run via custom scripts

PORTABLE UNLIMITED EDITION

Run on Unlimited PCs from USB disk without installation or activation

ALL WINDOWS SUPPORT

Works on all 32-bit & 64-bit platforms from Windows XP to new Windows 11

